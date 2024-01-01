$23,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
2WD Crew XLT 8' Box Clean CarFax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 128,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F350 2WD Super-Duty Crew Cab XLT 172" WD Styleside 6.2L 6 Speed Transmission
Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, 8 Foot Box, Fifth Wheel Installed, Preferred Equip 913A, Advanced Security Group, 3.73 Electronic Locking Axle, Camper Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 5TH Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Sensors, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat.
--
Financing Available, Depending On Credit - For terms and interest contact us today.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
