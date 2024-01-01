Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 Ford F350 2WD Super-Duty Crew Cab XLT 172 WD Styleside 6.2L 6 Speed Transmission</p><p>Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, 8 Foot Box, Fifth Wheel Installed, Preferred Equip 913A, Advanced Security Group, 3.73 Electronic Locking Axle, Camper Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 5TH Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Sensors, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat.</p><p>--<br />Financing Available, Depending On Credit - For terms and interest contact us today.<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. </span>Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!</p>

2011 Ford F-350

128,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-350

2WD Crew XLT 8' Box Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle
11971617

2011 Ford F-350

2WD Crew XLT 8' Box Clean CarFax

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1733107828
  2. 1733107825
  3. 1733107825
  4. 1733107825
  5. 1733107825
  6. 1733107825
  7. 1733107825
  8. 1733107826
  9. 1733107826
  10. 1733107826
  11. 1733107826
  12. 1733107826
  13. 1733107826
  14. 1733107826
  15. 1733107826
  16. 1733107826
  17. 1733107826
  18. 1733107826
  19. 1733107826
  20. 1733107827
  21. 1733107827
  22. 1733107827
  23. 1733107827
  24. 1733107827
  25. 1733107827
  26. 1733107827
  27. 1733107827
  28. 1733107827
  29. 1733107828
  30. 1733107828
  31. 1733107828
  32. 1733107828
  33. 1733107828
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3A67BEA29054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F350 2WD Super-Duty Crew Cab XLT 172" WD Styleside 6.2L 6 Speed Transmission

Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, 8 Foot Box, Fifth Wheel Installed, Preferred Equip 913A, Advanced Security Group, 3.73 Electronic Locking Axle, Camper Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 5TH Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Sensors, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat.

--
Financing Available, Depending On Credit - For terms and interest contact us today.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2011 Ford F-350 2WD Crew XLT 8' Box Clean CarFax for sale in Perth, ON
2011 Ford F-350 2WD Crew XLT 8' Box Clean CarFax 128,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD Panoroof Clean Carfax One Owner for sale in Perth, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD Panoroof Clean Carfax One Owner 39,428 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatchback One Owner heated seats for sale in Perth, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE Hatchback One Owner heated seats 47,760 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-350