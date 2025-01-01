Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Hard-Top convertible with glass roof, Power windows, Power locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat and more</p><p>Please dont assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.<br />--<br />Financing Available O.A.C, Contact Us For Details.<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.</p><p>Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

2011 Volkswagen Eos

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Convertible DSG Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12430414

2011 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Convertible DSG Highline

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1745079312
  2. 1745079312
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWHD7AH7BV005044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard-Top convertible with glass roof, Power windows, Power locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat and more

Please don't assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.
--
Financing Available O.A.C, Contact Us For Details.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.

Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 145
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 145" 237,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4WD Long Box One Owner | Clean Carfax for sale in Perth, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4WD Long Box One Owner | Clean Carfax 46,492 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Plymouth Prowler With only 5300 km / Matching trailer for sale in Perth, ON
1997 Plymouth Prowler With only 5300 km / Matching trailer 5,300 KM $59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Eos