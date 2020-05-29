2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Proximity Key

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.