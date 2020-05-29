Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

2012 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,164KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5043594
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2CFA63104
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

