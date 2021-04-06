Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

62,743 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

877-251-2405

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

110 Ewart Ave, Perth, ON K7H 3C8

877-251-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6903342
  • Stock #: C100
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR568715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Air, Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt Steering With Mounted Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, Remote Entry, Sto&Go and Much More. Right Here at Hinton Dodge, Right on Highway 7 & Right on the Price..... Friendly Onsite Financing Available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

110 Ewart Ave, Perth, ON K7H 3C8

