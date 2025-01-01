$19,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 145" Wheelbase Ecoboost 3.5L V6 6-Spd Automatic
Power heated/cooled front seats, Power heated mirrors, Tailgate Assist, Sync w/ Navigation, Skid plates, Trailer tow package, Trailer brake controller, Equipment 402A package, FX Luxury leather bucket seats, Sony Sound System, Power moonroof, 20" FX cast aluminum rims, 136 litre fuel tank, 7200# GVWR Package, and more.
Please don't assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.
--
Financing Available, O.A.C contact us for details.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.
Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
Callan Motors
613-264-0115