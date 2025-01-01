Menu
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 145 Wheelbase Ecoboost 3.5L V6 6-Spd Automatic

Power heated/cooled front seats, Power heated mirrors, Tailgate Assist, Sync w/ Navigation, Skid plates, Trailer tow package, Trailer brake controller, Equipment 402A package, FX Luxury leather bucket seats, Sony Sound System, Power moonroof, 20 FX cast aluminum rims, 136 litre fuel tank, 7200# GVWR Package, and more.

Please dont assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.

Financing Available, O.A.C contact us for details.

We're proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.

Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,500KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Power heated/cooled front seats, Power heated mirrors, Tailgate Assist, Sync w/ Navigation, Skid plates, Trailer tow package, Trailer brake controller, Equipment 402A package, FX Luxury leather bucket seats, Sony Sound System, Power moonroof, 20" FX cast aluminum rims, 136 litre fuel tank, 7200# GVWR Package, and more.

Please don't assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.
Financing Available, O.A.C contact us for details.
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.

Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

