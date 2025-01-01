Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Ford F-450 2WD Reg Cab Chassis with Flatbed XL Package 6.7L V8 Powerstroke Diesel 6-Speed Transmission XL 950A Package, 4.10 Rear Axle Limited Slip, GVWR Package #16500, GAWR FRONT 6500 REAR 12000, 15 Flatbed ( 94 inches wide )</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.</p><p>** Purchase maybe subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $199 ), Licensing ( $75 )</p>

2013 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW

253,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW

XL 2WD 201" WB Chassis with 16' Flatbed

Watch This Vehicle
13184936

2013 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW

XL 2WD 201" WB Chassis with 16' Flatbed

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FDUF4GT3DEA76954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 253,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-450 2WD Reg Cab Chassis with Flatbed XL Package 6.7L V8 Powerstroke Diesel 6-Speed Transmission XL 950A Package, 4.10 Rear Axle Limited Slip, GVWR Package #16500, GAWR FRONT 6500 REAR 12000, 15' Flatbed ( 94 inches wide )

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

** Purchase maybe subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $199 ), Licensing ( $75 )

Vehicle Features

Packages

44W
68L
950A
99T
X4N

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2020 Subaru Impreza Convenience w/ EyeSight AWD One Owner | Snow Tires for sale in Perth, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza Convenience w/ EyeSight AWD One Owner | Snow Tires 39,900 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch Full-Hybrid One Owner | Clean Carfax for sale in Perth, ON
2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch Full-Hybrid One Owner | Clean Carfax 89,364 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4WD 145
2020 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 4WD 145" Crew 186,200 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2013 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW