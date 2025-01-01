$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW
XL 2WD 201" WB Chassis with 16' Flatbed
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 253,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-450 2WD Reg Cab Chassis with Flatbed XL Package 6.7L V8 Powerstroke Diesel 6-Speed Transmission XL 950A Package, 4.10 Rear Axle Limited Slip, GVWR Package #16500, GAWR FRONT 6500 REAR 12000, 15' Flatbed ( 94 inches wide )
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.
** Purchase maybe subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $199 ), Licensing ( $75 )
Vehicle Features
