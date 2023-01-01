Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

71,400 KM

$11,995

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT With only 71400 km

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT With only 71400 km

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

71,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7428390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in here at Callan Motors ,Certified and ready to go ,  clean car fax , well maintained, low milage , features air conditioning , power windows and locks , tilt and cruise control , blootooth , winter rims and tires included , financing is available for up to 36 months OAC , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

