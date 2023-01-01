$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT With only 71400 km
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9782035
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7428390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade in here at Callan Motors ,Certified and ready to go , clean car fax , well maintained, low milage , features air conditioning , power windows and locks , tilt and cruise control , blootooth , winter rims and tires included , financing is available for up to 36 months OAC , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
