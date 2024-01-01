Menu
<p>2014 RAM 1500 SPORT QUAD CAB 4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI 8-SPD Transmission</p><p>Power windows/locks/mirrors, Power drivers seats, Heated front seats and steering wheel, Leather / Sport cloth seats, UConnect Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Push Button start, Rain sensors, Rotary Shifter, 9 Alpine Speakers with subwoofer, Sunroof, Remote start, 3.92 rear axle, trailer brake control, * 4-Corner Air Suspension has been removed and more.</p><p>--</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p> </p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

165,228 KM

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
165,228KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT9ES199606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 SPORT QUAD CAB 4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI 8-SPD Transmission

Power windows/locks/mirrors, Power drivers seats, Heated front seats and steering wheel, Leather / Sport cloth seats, UConnect Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Push Button start, Rain sensors, Rotary Shifter, 9 Alpine Speakers with subwoofer, Sunroof, Remote start, 3.92 rear axle, trailer brake control, * 4-Corner Air Suspension has been removed and more.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

 

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2014 RAM 1500