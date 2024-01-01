$19,995+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,228 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT QUAD CAB 4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI 8-SPD Transmission
Power windows/locks/mirrors, Power drivers seats, Heated front seats and steering wheel, Leather / Sport cloth seats, UConnect Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Push Button start, Rain sensors, Rotary Shifter, 9 Alpine Speakers with subwoofer, Sunroof, Remote start, 3.92 rear axle, trailer brake control, * 4-Corner Air Suspension has been removed and more.
--
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Callan Motors
