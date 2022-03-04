2015 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8508869

8508869 VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6FH769679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.