2015 Dodge Challenger

78,700 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack SRT 6.4L HEMI

2015 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack SRT 6.4L HEMI

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8508869
  VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6FH769679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car fax , features customer preferred pkg 24G R/T , leather interior group , ventilated front seats , heated front seats , heated steering wheel, power tilt , scat pack stripe group , high intensity head lamps , steering wheel mounted shift control, navigation, rear back up camera, 20 x 9 inch matte black lightweight forged aluminum factory wheels, you can own this stunning looking car for only , $476.00 bi weekly for only 60 months at 6.99% oac, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-XXXX

613-264-0115

