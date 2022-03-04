$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
2015 Dodge Challenger
2015 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack SRT 6.4L HEMI
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
78,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8508869
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6FH769679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Callan Motors
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7