Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1664640265
  2. 1664640262
  3. 1664640264
  4. 1664640266
  5. 1664640260
  6. 1664640257
  7. 1664640263
  8. 1664640254
  9. 1664640258
  10. 1664640265
  11. 1664640265
  12. 1664640328
  13. 1664640335
  14. 1664640336
  15. 1664640332
  16. 1664640324
  17. 1664640326
  18. 1664640334
  19. 1664640335
  20. 1664640333
  21. 1664640333
  22. 1664640330
  23. 1664640334
  24. 1664640331
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116809
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9FFB03433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade in here at Callan Motors , clean car fax , features upgraded wheels and tires, performance exhaust, K&N filter , tow pkg , tonneau cover, spray in box liner tilt and cruise, rear back up camera, you can own this beautiful truck for only $305.00 bi weekly for 60 months at 8.99% O down oac , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 166,500 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 17,400 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Veloste...
 25,800 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory