<div>One owner , clean car fax , trade in , features, power sunroof, dual power heated seats , forward collision detection, lane departure warning, rear view camera , Navigation, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth with streaming audio , XM satellite, Finance options available , Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience </div>

2015 Honda Accord

130,200 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Touring

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F90FA810852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner , clean car fax , trade in , features, power sunroof, dual power heated seats , forward collision detection, lane departure warning, rear view camera , Navigation, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth with streaming audio , XM satellite, Finance options available , Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

613-264-0115

2015 Honda Accord