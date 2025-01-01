Menu
Just a heads up, some of our classic and sports cars are stored off the lot. If you're interested in one of these, just give us a call and we'll let you know if it's available. Also, from time to time, our regular inventory will be off-the-lot too, contact us anytime to confirm.

2015 MINI Cooper Coupe

81,250 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe

John Cooper Works

2015 MINI Cooper Coupe

John Cooper Works

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSX9C53FT655273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Just a heads up, some of our classic and sports cars are stored off the lot. If you're interested in one of these, just give us a call and we'll let you know if it's available. Also, from time to time, our regular inventory will be off-the-lot too, contact us anytime to confirm.

--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $0000 with $0 down for 84 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (plus taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $00000). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2015 MINI Cooper Coupe