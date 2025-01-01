$24,995+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe
John Cooper Works
2015 MINI Cooper Coupe
John Cooper Works
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just a heads up, some of our classic and sports cars are stored off the lot. If you’re interested in one of these, just give us a call and we’ll let you know if it’s available. Also, from time to time, our regular inventory will be off-the-lot too, contact us anytime to confirm.
--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $0000 with $0 down for 84 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (plus taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $00000). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115