Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI

Features:

Heated front seats, Heated Mirrors - Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L engine - Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 15 Lyon Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. 

Financing Available, terms and interest rate depends on application.
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
* Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

