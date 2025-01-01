$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
2016 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,212 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW xDrive28i 2.0L AWD | One Owner
M Sports Appearance package ( M emblems ), Power windows, Power locks, Power heated front seats, Navigation, Power heated mirrors, leather seats, Power lift-gate, X-Line, All-Wheel drive, Reverse camera and more.
--
Financing available, contact us for details.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.
Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115