2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Sunroof | Heated Seats | Low KMS
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Purple
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this fuel saving, Cruze LT! Featuring: Bose Audio, Touch Screen Infotainment w/ Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Sirius Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof and more.
--
Drive away today with a weekly payment as low as $79.50 with $0 down for 48 months at 9.99%, on approved credit (Including taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $16,533.92 when paid to term). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
Callan Motors
613-264-0115