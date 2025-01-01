Menu
Check out this fuel saving, Cruze LT! Featuring: Bose Audio, Touch Screen Infotainment w/ Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Sirius Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof and more.

Drive away today with a weekly payment as low as $79.50 with $0 down for 48 months at 9.99%, on approved credit (Including taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $16,533.92 when paid to term). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!

We're proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

92,477 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Sunroof | Heated Seats | Low KMS

12918500

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Sunroof | Heated Seats | Low KMS

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,477KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM4G7238032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Purple
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fuel saving, Cruze LT! Featuring: Bose Audio, Touch Screen Infotainment w/ Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Sirius Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof and more.

Drive away today with a weekly payment as low as $79.50 with $0 down for 48 months at 9.99%, on approved credit (Including taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $16,533.92 when paid to term). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2016 Chevrolet Cruze