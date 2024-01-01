$31,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Competition Orange
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent purchase , clean car fax , GT Premium pkg , Features , Dual heated and cooled power leather seats , performance exhaust , Automatic transmission , reverse park assist , Navigation , Spectacular colour combination . Callan Motors has been in business for 31 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other car dealerships , We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-264-0115