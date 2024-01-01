Menu
Get ready to experience the smooth and reliable ride of a 2016 Honda Civic EX 4DR CVT, now available at Callan Motors. This sleek grey sedan boasts a stylish black interior and comes equipped with a 2L 4-cylinder engine, coupled with a CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. With only 43,288km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new! Its pristine condition is further emphasized by a clean Carfax report, assuring you of its well-maintained history.

Features: Power windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Right Turning Mirror Camera, Reverse / Back Up Camera, Manual Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel with Controls, Honda Touch-Screen Infotainment System, USB Charges ( many ), Power Sunroof, Automatic HID Lights and more!

--

* $281 Bi-Weekly for 48 Months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C
Estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT $5145.00
* O.A.C Interest Rate Will Vary ( Higher or Lower ) and Special Promotions May Be Available ASK US TODAY!

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

-AEROK7
-BHEAT
-BSM2
-EXTAX
-FGLT2
-ILMCNS
-RSPGRD
-WHLOCK
BK
NH830M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

