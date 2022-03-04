2016 Hyundai Veloster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8635082

8635082 VIN: KMHTC6AD7GU266395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Vitamin C Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 38,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

