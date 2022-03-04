Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

38,200 KM

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

With only 38300km $90 weekly

With only 38300km $90 weekly

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635082
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD7GU266395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vitamin C Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,200 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, very low mileage , features, air conditioning, power windows and locks, tilt and cruise, power mirrors, like new , you can own this beautiful car for only $179.00 bi weekly for 72 months at 6.99% oac Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

