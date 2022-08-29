Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

105,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

75th Anniversary Only $114 .00 Weekly

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

75th Anniversary Only $114 .00 Weekly

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1663690129
  2. 1663690118
  3. 1663690125
  4. 1663690131
  5. 1663690130
  6. 1663690127
  7. 1663690131
  8. 1663690130
  9. 1663690120
  10. 1663690122
  11. 1663690131
  12. 1663690226
  13. 1663690217
  14. 1663690225
  15. 1663690223
  16. 1663690225
  17. 1663690221
  18. 1663690224
  19. 1663690222
  20. 1663690219
  21. 1663690225
  22. 1663690225
  23. 1663690218
  24. 1663690226
  25. 1663690225
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074410
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB2GW354612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade in, clean car fax , features panoramic sunroof, heated seats , heated steering wheel, power windows and locks, power windows, tilt steering and cruise control, rear backup camera, you can own this Jeep for only $229.00 bi weekly for 72 months at 7.99% oac, Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2016 Jeep Cherokee 7...
 105,500 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 73,300 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Corve...
 28,500 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory