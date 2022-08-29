2016 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038404

9038404 VIN: 1C4BJWEG2GL286313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.