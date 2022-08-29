Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

142,100 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Callan Motors

613-264-0115

75th Anniversary

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9038404
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2GL286313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,100 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade in , clean car fax , both soft and hard top , 1941 edition , heated leather seats , air conditioning, power windows and locks, tilt and cruise, Bluetooth, excellent condition , you can own this beautiful Jeep for only $274.00 bi weekly for 72 months at 7.99% oac.Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

