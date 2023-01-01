$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SXT REG CAB 4WD 8' Box
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Gray / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ram 1500 SXT REG CAB 4x4 Long Box!
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 MDS 6-Speed Transmission, 3.55 Rear Axle, TPMS, Front/Rear Heavy Shock Absorbers, 3.5 Inch Information Centre, Automatic Headlights, Heavy-Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, SXT Appearance Group, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Rear sliding window and more.
* Financing available for everyone, complete a credit application today.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Callan Motors
