<p><strong>2016 Ram 1500 SXT REG CAB 4x4 Long Box!</strong></p><p><strong>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 MDS 6-Speed Transmission, 3.55 Rear Axle, TPMS, Front/Rear Heavy Shock Absorbers, 3.5 Inch Information Centre, Automatic Headlights, Heavy-Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, SXT Appearance Group, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Rear sliding window and more.</strong></p><p><strong>* Financing available for everyone, complete a credit application today.</strong></p><p>We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.</p><p><strong>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor.</strong> Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2016 RAM 1500

105,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SXT REG CAB 4WD 8' Box

2016 RAM 1500

SXT REG CAB 4WD 8' Box

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT7GG177570

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Gray / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

2016 Ram 1500 SXT REG CAB 4x4 Long Box!

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 MDS 6-Speed Transmission, 3.55 Rear Axle, TPMS, Front/Rear Heavy Shock Absorbers, 3.5 Inch Information Centre, Automatic Headlights, Heavy-Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, SXT Appearance Group, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Rear sliding window and more.

* Financing available for everyone, complete a credit application today.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

-EXTAX
25A
AGR
AJH
DG1
DMD
EZH
GFD
PW7
TXX8
WFP

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2016 RAM 1500