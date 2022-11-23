$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2016 RAM 1500
SXT CREW CAB
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
- Listing ID: 9440202
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7GG283815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 1500 SXT CREW CAB 4x4
If you are looking for a clean truck with great features, this is the one for you!
Features:
- Upgraded Protection Package
- SXT Appearance Group
- Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
- Tonneau Cover with Factory Spray-In Bedliner
Vehicle Features
