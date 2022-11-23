Menu
2016 RAM 1500

99,511 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SXT CREW CAB

2016 RAM 1500

SXT CREW CAB

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9440202
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT7GG283815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 SXT CREW CAB 4x4 
If you are looking for a clean truck with great features, this is the one for you!

Features:
- Upgraded Protection Package
- SXT Appearance Group
- Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
- Tonneau Cover with Factory Spray-In Bedliner

Financing Up-to 72 Months *O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

