<p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.</p>

2017 Honda Odyssey

107,000 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
EX 4dr FWD Clean Carfax | Safety Done | Pwr Doors

13078399

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H40HB501907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EBHTR
-EXTAX
-PLTRS
-RMTPKG
GR
NH603P

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

