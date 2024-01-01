Menu
<p>2017 Jeep Unlimited Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 4DR 3.6L V6 5-Speed Transmission</p><p>Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Off-road package, Trailer hitch, Alpine Stereo system, uConnect Touchscreen with navigation<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. </span>Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!</p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

73,885 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4WD Clean Carfax | Low Kms

12040036

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4WD Clean Carfax | Low Kms

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,885KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWFG7HL659023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Unlimited Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 4DR 3.6L V6 5-Speed Transmission

Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Off-road package, Trailer hitch, Alpine Stereo system, uConnect Touchscreen with navigation
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
24R
A7X9
AD6
DGJ
DMF
ERB
HAB
PQB
RC9
RHB
RSC
XBM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2017 Jeep Wrangler