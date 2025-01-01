$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper
3dr Hatchback Panoroof | Manual | Clean Carfax
2017 MINI Cooper
3dr Hatchback Panoroof | Manual | Clean Carfax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 98,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this low kms, clean carfax, 2017 Mini Cooper!
Power windows, Power Locks, Manual 6-Way Heated Front Seats, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Reverse Camera, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Hatchback, Heads Up Display, Traction Control, Auto/Start/Stop, Steer Wheel Controls, Mini Connect, Cruise Control and more.
--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $146.23 with $0 down for 72 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (Incl. taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $5,205.09). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.
Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115