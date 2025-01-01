Menu
<p>Check out this low kms, clean carfax, 2017 Mini Cooper!</p><p>Power windows, Power Locks, Manual 6-Way Heated Front Seats, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Reverse Camera, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Hatchback, Heads Up Display, Traction Control, Auto/Start/Stop, Steer Wheel Controls, Mini Connect, Cruise Control and more.</p><p>--<br />Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $146.23 with $0 down for 72 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (Incl. taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $5,205.09). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.</span></p><p>Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!</p>

2017 MINI Cooper

98,856 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper

3dr Hatchback Panoroof | Manual | Clean Carfax

12109850

2017 MINI Cooper

3dr Hatchback Panoroof | Manual | Clean Carfax

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Accident Free

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,856KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C3XH2D71308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 98,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low kms, clean carfax, 2017 Mini Cooper!

Power windows, Power Locks, Manual 6-Way Heated Front Seats, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Reverse Camera, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Hatchback, Heads Up Display, Traction Control, Auto/Start/Stop, Steer Wheel Controls, Mini Connect, Cruise Control and more.

--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $146.23 with $0 down for 72 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (Incl. taxes and applicable fees; total obligation: $5,205.09). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.

Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!

Packages

-EXTAX
-STDTN
386
A94
NENX
ZX4
ZX6
ZZ3
ZZ8

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2017 MINI Cooper