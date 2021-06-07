Features a clean car fax , Regular Cab Short box , 4x4 , fully equipped with power drivers seat , navigation, rear backup camera, heated seats , heated steering wheel, deluxe sound system, incredible looking truck, you can own this ram for only $305.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 5.97% OAC, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
