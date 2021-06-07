Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

36,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Short Box With Only 36500 km $152 weekly

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Short Box With Only 36500 km $152 weekly

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1623782804
  2. 1623782804
  3. 1623782804
  4. 1623782804
  5. 1623782804
  6. 1623782804
  7. 1623782803
  8. 1623782836
  9. 1623782837
  10. 1623782837
  11. 1623782837
  12. 1623782838
  13. 1623782837
  14. 1623782837
  15. 1623782860
  16. 1623782865
  17. 1623782865
  18. 1623782865
  19. 1623782863
  20. 1623782865
  21. 1623782865
  22. 1623782865
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7201064
  • VIN: 3C6JR7CT4HG552558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Features a clean car fax , Regular Cab Short box , 4x4 , fully equipped with power drivers seat , navigation, rear backup camera, heated seats , heated steering wheel, deluxe sound system, incredible looking truck, you can own this ram for only $305.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 5.97% OAC, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 87,500 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
1978 MG MGB MG with...
 81,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
1980 Chevrolet Corve...
 140,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory