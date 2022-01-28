Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

55,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier RS pkg with only 55500 km $99 weekly

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier RS pkg with only 55500 km $99 weekly

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1645555138
  2. 1645555143
  3. 1645555143
  4. 1645555144
  5. 1645555143
  6. 1645555144
  7. 1645555144
  8. 1645555142
  9. 1645555143
  10. 1645555144
  11. 1645555144
  12. 1645555144
  13. 1645555143
  14. 1645555144
  15. 1645555171
  16. 1645555173
  17. 1645555176
  18. 1645555176
  19. 1645555176
  20. 1645555176
  21. 1645555176
  22. 1645555176
  23. 1645555176
  24. 1645555176
  25. 1645555176
  26. 1645555176
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253253
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM6J7138793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner , clean car fax , features Premium and  RS trim package, rear spoiler, premium machines faced aluminum wheels, leather pkg with dual heated seats , power drivers seat , power sunroof, rear park assist, lane change and blind side alert, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert , Bose premium 9 speaker sound system, navigation, high beam assist, remote start, weather tech mats , you can own this beautiful Cruze for only $199.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 4.97% 0 down oac , Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience eexperience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 55,500 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 33,500 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 95,500 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory