2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8372298

8372298 VIN: 1GCNKNEC9JZ142280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.