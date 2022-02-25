Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,100 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Work Truck

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8372298
  • VIN: 1GCNKNEC9JZ142280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 69,100 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax , local trade in , Reg Cab Short box , features 5.3L V8 , air conditioning, power windows and locks, tilt steering and cruise control, rear backup camera, Bluetooth with android auto and apple car play, tonneau cover, tow pkg , you can own this beautiful truck for only $291.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 5.44% oac, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

