$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
69,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8372298
- VIN: 1GCNKNEC9JZ142280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 69,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7