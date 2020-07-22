Menu
2018 Ford Focus

39,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

ST with only 39590 km $95 weekly

2018 Ford Focus

ST with only 39590 km $95 weekly

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5414591
  VIN: 1FADP3L94JL296719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car fax , one owner , winter tires and factory rims included , Recaro heated seats , power driver seat , power sunroof, navigation, 6 speed manual, Bluetooth. And all the other amenities, you can own this car with 0 down for $190.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 4.69% , Callan Motors has been in business for 27 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

