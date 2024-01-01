$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD Sunroof | Clean Carfax
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD Sunroof | Clean Carfax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Tan Ceramic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,337 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium All Wheel Drive 2.0L I4 GTDI 6-Speed Auto Transmission Power windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated / Cooled Front Seats, Sync 3 Touchscreen Infotainment w/ Navigation, Sony Audio, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Reverse Sensor, Reverse Camera and more.
--
Drive away today with a weekly payment as low as $95 with $0 down for 60 months at 8.99% APR, on approved credit (Includes taxes and applicable fees; total interest: $5010.27). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115