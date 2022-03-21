Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

43,500 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1660156698
  2. 1660156698
  3. 1660156700
  4. 1660156700
  5. 1660156699
  6. 1660156700
  7. 1660156700
  8. 1660156700
  9. 1660156700
  10. 1660156700
  11. 1660156785
  12. 1660156793
  13. 1660156794
  14. 1660156791
  15. 1660156794
  16. 1660156794
  17. 1660156791
  18. 1660156794
  19. 1660156794
  20. 1660156794
  21. 1660156794
  22. 1660156794
  23. 1660156793
  24. 1660156847
  25. 1660156856
  26. 1660156856
  27. 1660156858
  28. 1660156857
  29. 1660156857
  30. 1660156857
  31. 1660156858
  32. 1660156858
  33. 1660156858
  34. 1660156858
  35. 1660156859
  36. 1660156854
  37. 1660156858
  38. 1660156857
  39. 1660157163
  40. 1660156859
  41. 1660157164
  42. 1660156859
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924557
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5116084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

1969 Pontiac GTO
49,500 KM
$69,695 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Coupe T...
 68,500 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 115,500 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory