$30,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr SLT-2
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 55,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers and families! This One Owner - Clean Carfax - 2018 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLT-2 is ready to take you wherever your next journey leads. With its sleek white exterior and luxurious black interior, this Acadia exudes sophistication and style. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring you have the power you need for any terrain. This well-maintained Acadia boasts a low mileage of just 55,100 km, so you can enjoy years of driving pleasure ahead.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of the Acadia's spacious cabin. Features like heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof/moonroof will make every drive a treat. Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the integrated navigation system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto for seamless connectivity on the road.
But the true magic of this Acadia lies in its advanced safety features. With adaptive smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera, you can drive with confidence knowing that you have the latest technology to keep you and your passengers safe. This exceptional Acadia is waiting for you at Callan Motors. Come in for a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and safety.
Here are 5 of the Acadia's most sizzling features:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise effortlessly with adaptive cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled front seats that adapt to your temperature preferences.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich audio quality with a premium sound system that elevates every driving experience.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view of the world with a spacious sunroof.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're covered with blind spot monitoring that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
* $545 Monthly for 72 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
