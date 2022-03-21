Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

109,200 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Short Box Reg Cab

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Short Box Reg Cab

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806466
  • VIN: 1GTN2MEC9JZ106468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 109,200 KM

Vehicle Description

recent purchase, clean car fax , features, power drivers seat , rear back up camera, Z71 Pkg , air conditioning, tilt and cruise power windows and locks , you can own this beautiful truck for only $315.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 6.99% . Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

