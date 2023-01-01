$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4x4 With only 71500 km
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
71,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10092012
- VIN: 1c4bjweg9jl902094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLaCL LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Callan Motors
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7