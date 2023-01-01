Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

71,500 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 With only 71500 km

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 With only 71500 km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092012
  • VIN: 1c4bjweg9jl902094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLaCL LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

