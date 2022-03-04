Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

49,900 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1654121078
  2. 1654121078
  3. 1654121078
  4. 1654121078
  5. 1654121078
  6. 1654121078
  7. 1654121078
  8. 1654121078
  9. 1654121078
  10. 1654121078
  11. 1654121078
  12. 1654121078
  13. 1654121078
  14. 1654121078
  15. 1654121078
  16. 1654121078
  17. 1654121078
  18. 1654121078
  19. 1654121078
  20. 1654121078
  21. 1654121078
  22. 1654121078
  23. 1654121078
  24. 1654121078
  25. 1654121078
  26. 1654121078
  27. 1654121078
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8654392
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG4JW309093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,900 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade in, clean car fax, features removable hard top , navigation, rear backup camera, blind spot monitoring, tow pkg , factory remote start , deluxe alpine factory sound system, this Jeep qualifies for financing for up to 84 months, Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 66,500 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper Con...
 4,100 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 74,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory