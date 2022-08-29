$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara With only 69500
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9280129
- VIN: 1c4bjweg5jl844789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent purchase , features tow pkg , hands free bluetooth, locking rear differential , climate control air conditioning , , remote start , polished aluminium rims , power windows and locks , tilt and cruse , financing is available for up to 84 months OAC , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.