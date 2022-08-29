Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

69,500 KM

Details

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara With only 69500

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara With only 69500

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9280129
  VIN: 1c4bjweg5jl844789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent purchase , features tow pkg , hands free bluetooth, locking rear differential , climate control air conditioning , , remote start  , polished aluminium rims , power windows and locks , tilt and cruse , financing is available for up to 84 months OAC , Callan Motors has been in business for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Warranty Available
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

