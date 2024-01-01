Menu
<p>2019 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 2.7L EcoBoost 10-Speed Transmission 4x4 Super Crew</p><p>Recently purchased local one owner clean carfax, with level kit and aftermarket Fuel Rims.</p><p>Power windows, Power Locks, Power heated front bucket seats, Power pedals, Trailer Assist w/ brake control, Automatic high beams, Privacy glass, Tow hooks, Cruise control, FordPass Connect,Pre-collision Assist, Rear view camera, Remote Keyless entry, Sync 3 with touchscreen display, voice activated navigation, Rear sliding window, 302A Group w/ xlt series, boxlink cargo system, rear defrost, reverse senors, 6600# GVWR Package, FX4 Package, Skid plates, Tailgate step, XLT sport package, Sport cloth 40/console/40, Spay-in bedliner</p><p><strong>* $273 Monthly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C WITH ZERO DOWN PAYMENT </strong>estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $9,370.44. * Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.</p>

215,100 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP6KFB71562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently purchased local one owner clean carfax, with level kit and aftermarket Fuel Rims.

Power windows, Power Locks, Power heated front bucket seats, Power pedals, Trailer Assist w/ brake control, Automatic high beams, Privacy glass, Tow hooks, Cruise control, FordPass Connect,Pre-collision Assist, Rear view camera, Remote Keyless entry, Sync 3 with touchscreen display, voice activated navigation, Rear sliding window, 302A Group w/ xlt series, boxlink cargo system, rear defrost, reverse senors, 6600# GVWR Package, FX4 Package, Skid plates, Tailgate step, XLT sport package, Sport cloth 40/console/40, Spay-in bedliner

* $273 Monthly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C WITH ZERO DOWN PAYMENT estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $9,370.44. * Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
-PAINT
153-0
302A
413
435
44G
47E-0
50N
53A
53B
54R-B
55A
57Q
59R
63S
63T
64R
67T
76R
862
91V
924
96W
99P
FB
UM
X19

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

