$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
FX4 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 2.7L EcoBoost 10-Speed Transmission 4x4 Super Crew
Recently purchased local one owner clean carfax, with level kit and aftermarket Fuel Rims.
Power windows, Power Locks, Power heated front bucket seats, Power pedals, Trailer Assist w/ brake control, Automatic high beams, Privacy glass, Tow hooks, Cruise control, FordPass Connect,Pre-collision Assist, Rear view camera, Remote Keyless entry, Sync 3 with touchscreen display, voice activated navigation, Rear sliding window, 302A Group w/ xlt series, boxlink cargo system, rear defrost, reverse senors, 6600# GVWR Package, FX4 Package, Skid plates, Tailgate step, XLT sport package, Sport cloth 40/console/40, Spay-in bedliner
* $273 Monthly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C WITH ZERO DOWN PAYMENT estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $9,370.44. * Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
