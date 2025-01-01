Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew 145 Wheelbase 2.7L EcoBoost Engine Electronic 10-Spd Auto - 502A Equipment, (B&O, Lariat Series, Bliss System, 2nd row heated seats, Heated steering wheel), 3.55 Rear Axle, Trailer Tow Package, 136Litre Tank, Leather buckets power heated/cooled front seats, Sync 3 with Navigation, FordPass, Auto start/stop, Reverse camera w/ sensors, Remote start, Pre-collision, Remote release tailgate, Power pedals and more.</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.</p>

2019 Ford F-150

129,800 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4x4 Crew 145" Leather Heated Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13063692

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4x4 Crew 145" Leather Heated Cooled Seats

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1760120564855
  2. 1760120746
  3. 1760120746
  4. 1760120746
  5. 1760120746
  6. 1760120746
  7. 1760120746
  8. 1760120746
  9. 1760120746
  10. 1760120746
  11. 1760120746
  12. 1760120747
  13. 1760120747
  14. 1760120747
  15. 1760120747
  16. 1760120747
  17. 1760120747
  18. 1760120746
  19. 1760120746
  20. 1760120746
  21. 1760120746
  22. 1760120746
  23. 1760120746
  24. 1760120747
  25. 1760120747
  26. 1760120747
  27. 1760120746
  28. 1760120746
  29. 1760120746
  30. 1760120746
  31. 1760120746
  32. 1760120746
  33. 1760120746
  34. 1760120747
  35. 1760120747
  36. 1760120746
  37. 1760120747
  38. 1760120747
  39. 1760120747
  40. 1760120747
  41. 1760120747
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2KKE26201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew 145" Wheelbase 2.7L EcoBoost Engine Electronic 10-Spd Auto - 502A Equipment, (B&O, Lariat Series, Bliss System, 2nd row heated seats, Heated steering wheel), 3.55 Rear Axle, Trailer Tow Package, 136Litre Tank, Leather buckets power heated/cooled front seats, Sync 3 with Navigation, FordPass, Auto start/stop, Reverse camera w/ sensors, Remote start, Pre-collision, Remote release tailgate, Power pedals and more.

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
-PAINT
153
17B
44G
502A
54W
622
63S
63T
64R
67T
863
99P
HB
ME
X19

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Perth, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 58,070 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Perth, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 75,000 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Clean Carfax | Leather Seats | Low Kms for sale in Perth, ON
2019 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Clean Carfax | Leather Seats | Low Kms 96,500 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Ford F-150