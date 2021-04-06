Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

308 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

BULLITT ONLY 308KM NEW CONDITION

2019 Ford Mustang

BULLITT ONLY 308KM NEW CONDITION

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FA6P8K04K5501440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 308 KM

Vehicle Description

This is not a misprint, This Beautiful BULLITT has only 308 km , New Condition, features ,clean car fax , 6 speed manual, with optional Recaro leather sport seats, features all the options including magne~ride dampening system, 19 inch five spoke heritage wheels , B & O premium 12 speaker sound system, BULLITT electronics pkg , cross traffic alert , voice activated touch screen nav system, reverse camera . Financing is available for up to 96 months OAC, Callan Motors has been in business for 27 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

