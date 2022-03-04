2019 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 9 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

8606066 VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5179844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 25,971 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Climate Control Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

