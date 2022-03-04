Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

25,971 KM

Details Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,971KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8606066
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5179844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

