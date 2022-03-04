Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

64,500 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Sahara with only 64500 km , $189.00 weekly

Sahara with only 64500 km , $189.00 weekly

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494382
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG3KW573828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,500 KM

Vehicle Description

local trade in , clean car fax , features factory power sunroof, winter wheels and tires included, heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, power windows and locks, tilt and cruise, Bluetooth, deluxe sound system with factory subwoofer, rear backup camera, you can own this beautiful Jeep for only $379.00 bi weekly for 84 months at 5.79% oac, Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

