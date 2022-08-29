$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT Hard and Soft top , Only 53027 km
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
53,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9010714
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG1KW569939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
