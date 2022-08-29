Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

53,027 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT Hard and Soft top , Only 53027 km

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT Hard and Soft top , Only 53027 km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1661977841
  2. 1661977869
  3. 1661977875
  4. 1661977875
  5. 1661977876
  6. 1661977875
  7. 1661977875
  8. 1661977876
  9. 1661977876
  10. 1661977876
  11. 1661977876
  12. 1661977875
  13. 1661977872
  14. 1661977874
  15. 1661977908
  16. 1661977911
  17. 1661977911
  18. 1661977911
  19. 1661977911
  20. 1661977910
  21. 1661977910
  22. 1661977911
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010714
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG1KW569939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 53,027 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape S O...
 25,200 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Thunderbir...
 52,500 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory