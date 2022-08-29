2019 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9010714

9010714 VIN: 1C4GJXAG1KW569939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 53,027 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

