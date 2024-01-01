Menu
Extremely Low Kilometres on this one owner, clean carfax, 2019 Mazda Mazda3 GX Fwd.

Power mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Heated front seats, Apple / Android Car Play, Steering wheel controls, Sky active G, Rear View Camera, Traffic Monitoring System, TPMS and more.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

18,073 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO FWD LOW KMS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO FWD LOW KMS!!

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,073KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBPAB70KM104943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Low Kilometres on this one owner, clean carfax, 2019 Mazda Mazda3 GX Fwd.

Power mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Heated front seats, Apple / Android Car Play, Steering wheel controls, Sky active G, Rear View Camera, Traffic Monitoring System, TPMS and more.

* $110 Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C WITH ZERO DOWN PAYMENT. (estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $10,364.91) Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
CP00

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Mazda MAZDA3