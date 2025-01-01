$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI
2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Features power steering , two up seat , windshield , power winch, very low km , financing is available for up to 72 months , Callan Motors has been in buisness for 32 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships . We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-264-0115