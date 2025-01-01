Menu
<p>Features power steering , two up seat , windshield , power winch, very low km , financing is available for up to 72 months , Callan Motors has been in buisness for 32 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships . We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience   </p>

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI

2,680 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,680KM
Excellent Condition

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 2,680 KM

Features power steering , two up seat , windshield , power winch, very low km , financing is available for up to 72 months , Callan Motors has been in buisness for 32 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships . We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience   

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI