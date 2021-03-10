Certified
Listing ID: 6708320
VIN: 1C6SRFHT2KN700356
Exterior Colour
White Pearl
Interior Colour
Deluxe Black Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
45,500 KM
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
