2019 Toyota Tacoma

67,200 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4x4 Sport 6 1/2 ft box

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4x4 Sport 6 1/2 ft box

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075419
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX043443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Description

one owner clean car fax , features 61/2 foot box , navigation, headed seats , rear back up camera, tonneau cover, factory tow pkg , power windows and locks, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, you can own this beautiful truck for only $339.0O bi weekly for 84 months at 4.97% Callan Motors has been in business for 28 years, we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

