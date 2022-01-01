2019 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8075419 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6KX043443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

