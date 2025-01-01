$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS With only 40181 km
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS With only 40181 km
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCGXLR191904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 40,181 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
1976 Volkswagen Beetle 36,833 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
1983 GMC Truck Sierra 1500 Longbox 197,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 89,655 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan