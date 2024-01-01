$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Med Rf 8670 GVWR RWD
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 79,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Cargo van for anyone looking to build a camper or start a business!
This vehicle features 3.5L PFDI V6 Engine ( not ecoboost ) with 10-Speed transmission, Selectshift, 95L fuel tank, TPMS, 3.73 rear axle, 8670 GVWR, 2way driver/passenger seats, Reverse sensors, Back-up camera, HD trailer tow package, Sync3 4" radio, Cargo Up package, Vinyl flooring, Cruise control, Line keeping assist and more.
Previous owner installed antenna, power inverter and rack on the back.
* $330 Bi-Weekly for 72 Months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C
Estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT $12,817.17
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
613-264-0115