Great Cargo van for anyone looking to build a camper or start a business!

This vehicle features 3.5L PFDI V6 Engine ( not ecoboost ) with 10-Speed transmission, Selectshift, 95L fuel tank, TPMS, 3.73 rear axle, 8670 GVWR, 2way driver/passenger seats, Reverse sensors, Back-up camera, HD trailer tow package, Sync3 4 radio, Cargo Up package, Vinyl flooring, Cruise control, Line keeping assist and more. 

Previous owner installed antenna, power inverter and rack on the back.

2020 Ford Transit

79,819 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Med Rf 8670 GVWR RWD

2020 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Med Rf 8670 GVWR RWD

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,819KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYE1C80LKA22309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 79,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Cargo van for anyone looking to build a camper or start a business!

This vehicle features 3.5L PFDI V6 Engine ( not ecoboost ) with 10-Speed transmission, Selectshift, 95L fuel tank, TPMS, 3.73 rear axle, 8670 GVWR, 2way driver/passenger seats, Reverse sensors, Back-up camera, HD trailer tow package, Sync3 4" radio, Cargo Up package, Vinyl flooring, Cruise control, Line keeping assist and more. 

Previous owner installed antenna, power inverter and rack on the back.

--

* $330 Bi-Weekly for 72 Months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C
Estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT $12,817.17
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
43R
44U
53B
58V
62B
86F
96C
998
CB
X73-A
YZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Ford Transit