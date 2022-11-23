Menu
2020 Subaru Legacy

41,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy

TOURING AWD with only 41500 km

2020 Subaru Legacy

TOURING AWD with only 41500 km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9420550
  • VIN: 4s3bwdd69l3031182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car fax , features power sunroof  , apple car play , android auto , rear backup camera , lane assist , adaptive cruise control , heated seats and steering wheel ,tilt and telescopic , Financing is available for up to 84 months OAC , Callan Motors has been in bussiness for 29 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships , we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

