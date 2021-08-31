2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7792494

7792494 VIN: 1GCGTDEN7M1106477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 19,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot

